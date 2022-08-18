FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is now facing charges in a 2020 crash that left a 6-year-old girl dead, according to Allen Superior Court records.

Allen County Prosecutors on Thursday formally charged 37-year-old A Lee with a Level 3 felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and a misdemeanor count of driving while suspended.

A Lee

Lee is accused of being behind the wheel of a vehicle that had been travelling east on Paulding Road when it ran a stop sign at Hartzell Road near Interstate 469 at about 7 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2020. The vehicle then broadsided another vehicle going southbound on Hartzell, officials with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said at the time.

The driver of the car which had been broadsided said the vehicle Lee was in “never slowed down,” investigators said at the time.

A 6-year-old girl inside Lee’s vehicle, identified as Fara Har Na, was taken from the scene to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. She died the following day, and the Allen County Coroner found the cause of her death as blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash.

Her death was ruled accidental, the coroner said at the time.

Lee has multiple arrests for driving while suspended, including one a month before the crash and one in March 2021, according to court records. He also has multiple arrests for domestic battery, battery and invasion of privacy throughout the years.

A new warrant for his arrest has been issued.