WARNING: The following story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers. Anyone who may be suffering from child abuse or neglect or has knowledge of child abuse or neglect is encouraged to call the Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-800-5556.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She moved into her father’s Harlan trailer at 17.

At first, it was like any father-daughter relationship, she would later tell investigators. Then, her father began watching her bathe, she said. Shortly thereafter, he’s accused of having a sexual relationship with the teen – which lasted until she was 34-years-old.

Three children came from that relationship, investigators now say, two of which the man is accused of molesting multiple times over the years, even going so far as following the woman all the way to Oregon when she tried to get away from him.

Now, that man is wanted for multiple counts of child molesting and incest that could put him away for life.

Allen County Prosecutors on Thursday formally charged the 60-something-year-old Harlan man with four counts of child molesting and two counts of incest of varying levels, accusing him of crimes that date from 2012 – at the very least – all the way to January of this year.

WANE TV is not naming the man in order to protect the identities of his daughter and the children he is accused of molesting.

The Oregon Department of Child Services tipped off local authorities of possible abuse by the man last year, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County Sheriff’s investigators then began interviewing members of the man’s family, including one of the children he’s accused of fathering with his daughter.

That child, whose current age was not given and now lives in Oregon, said the man began molesting her when she was five- or six-years-old, according to court documents. Those incidents of molesting began at the man’s home in Indiana, court documents said.

She also told investigators in New Albany, Oregon, that the family moved there to get away from the man but he followed, according to court documents. He continued to molest the child there, as well, she told investigators in court documents.

The child also said the man threatened to kill her if she told anyone, according to court documents.

The man eventually came back to Indiana and is listed as living in Harlan again, according to court records.

Earlier this year, Allen County investigators interviewed another child the man is accused of fathering with his daughter. Now 18, this woman, who like her sister also lives in Oregon, at first denied the man molested her, that she was his favorite and that she was in contact with him every day, court documents said.

As the interview continued, though, the woman would look away and cry and say she did not want to talk about anything, court documents said. She said she was scared of the man but did not want anything to happen to him.

Detectives also interviewed man’s daughter, who admitted she lived with him in his Harlan trailer off Antwerp Road beginning when she was 17. When she became an adult, the man continued to have control over her, she told investigators in court documents.

She said the man was the father of her two daughters and a third child – a boy – she gave up for adoption to a family in Chicago, court documents said. The woman also said the man would make threats to harm her daughters.

Finally, detectives interviewed the man himself.

He said in court documents he did not molest his daughter but did have sex with her several times, and also admitted he fathered her children. During this first interview he denied molesting his daughter’s children, court documents said.

In a second interview days later, the man admitted to having sex with two of his daughter’s children between 10 and 12 times during the course of several years, court documents said.

While a warrant for his arrest has been issued, it’s not clear if the man has been booked into Allen County Jail.