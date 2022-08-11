FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Philadelphia man arrested this weekend after performing a lap dance on a woman at a local nightclub is no longer facing a felony charge, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Fort Wayne Police initially arrested 48-year-old Jaime C. Kuebler early Sunday morning on a preliminary felony count of sexual battery and a misdemeanor count of public indecency when a woman claimed he pulled down her clothing and made unwanted advances on her, according to court documents.

Jaime Kuebler

Allen County Prosecutors on Thursday formally charged Kuebler with a misdemeanor count of public indecency and a misdemeanor count of battery. The preliminary count of sexual battery has been dismissed.

Kuebler had been dancing as part of “Magic Mike XXL The Show” – a travelling male review troupe inspired by the Channing Tatum movie – at Piere’s when police were called to the north side nightclub on St. Joe Road.

In court documents, a woman told police Kuebler pulled down her dress and put his mouth over her breast. She also said Kuebler tried to take her hand and put it on his exposed groin, according to court documents.

Others around the woman told police Kuebler touched the woman without her consent and had to push him off her, court documents said.

Kuebler was released from Allen County Jail on his own recognizance shortly after his arrest.

He has been served a no-contact order to stay away from the woman and is facing a trial scheduled for November.