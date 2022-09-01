FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 45-year-old Fort Wayne man who dealt methamphetamine to a criminal informant working with law enforcement received just over 10 years in prison at his sentencing this week, according to U.S. District Court records.

Starsky Guin previously pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

According to court documents, Guin sold a criminal informant working with Fort Wayne Police methamphetamine multiple times between December 2020 and January 2021.

He mainly sold the methamphetamine out of a home in Hoagland where he supposedly lived or stayed at often, according to court records. Guin did multiple deals with the criminal informant, selling methamphetamine in the amount of 14.1 grams and 7 grams, court documents said.

When police raided the Hoagland home, investigators found 98.1 grams of methamphetamine in a safe, court documents said. They tied that methamphetamine to Gin, as well as some marijuana and cash, according to court documents.

Guin’s case eventually went to the federal level, and he eventually made a deal with prosecutors.

A U.S. District Court judge accepted his plea deal with prosecutors and gave him 121 months in prison and ordered him to serve five years of supervised release when he finishes his time behind bars.