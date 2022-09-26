FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 17-year-old boy is accused of being the gunman in a drive-by shooting at a south side gas station that left a woman who was not the intended target suffering from gunshot wounds this past summer, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County Prosecutors this week formally charged Calen D. Washington with felony counts of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting at the Shell gas station at 249 E. Rudisill Blvd. on July 19.

Washington is accused of being in a car driven by 19-year-old Adrian Thomas as the vehicle went by the gas station around 10 p.m.

Shots came from the car, witnesses would later tell police in court documents. Instead of hitting a group of people targeted by the shooter, a woman walking out of the gas station ended up the victim.

As the woman walked out of the gas station, a bullet tore through her right leg – fracturing it – and then struck her left leg, court documents said. The bullet lodged in her left leg just under her knee cap, which the doctor’s felt best to leave there along with a metal plate and pins in her right leg, according to court documents.

The woman was confined to a wheelchair when officers interviewed her and was expected to miss nearly two months of work due to her injuries, she later told investigators.

Two female witnesses and one male witness told police in court documents they were likely the intended targets of the shooting, court documents said. This trio had been at a nearby home when they decided to walk to a pizza restaurant for food.

As they came near the gas station, a white car with tinted windows pulled next to some pumps and waited. At some point, the male passenger – believed to be Washington – stuck his head out of the window and exchanged words with at least one of the trio.

Then, Washington brandished a gun, shot at them and missed, court documents said.

Two females in the trio told police they had been feuding online with the people in the car, according to court documents.

Once the shooting happened, Thomas revved the car and sped off.

Thomas had been arrested back in late July and formally charged with aggravated battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and using a firearm in the commission of a crime in early August.

He’s being held in Allen County Jail.

It’s unclear when or if Washington was arrested, but now that he’s been charged and a warrant for his arrest has been issued it’s expected he’ll be held at Allen County Jail as well.