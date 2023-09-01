HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – A 28-year-old man who admitted to killing two and severely injuring two others in Huntington last year was sentenced to 85 years in prison earlier this week.

James L. Bonewits previously pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection to violence that erupted one June 2022 evening at a home in the 600 block of Whitelock Street near the Huntington County fairgrounds.

When officers were called to the scene that night, they found a woman on the ground in front of the home suffering from multiple stab wounds and a man on the back porch with a deep cut to his arm and a large laceration to his chest.

The woman, identified as Katelyn (Huddleston) England, would later die at a local hospital. The man, identified as Danny England, was pronounced dead at the scene.

James Bonewits

Investigators discovered more victims when they went in the back of the home, as well.

A man inside the back door of the home suffering from numerous cuts to his torso told officers in Huntington Circuit Court documents repeatedly: “I don’t want to die.”

Identified as Beau Williamson, that man survived the attack. Another man, Terry Saulmon II, was found on the floor of a bathroom suffering from numerous cuts to his torso.

Saulmon would later tell investigators he heard screaming and found his neighbor on the ground outside. There, he was attacked by a man with “dark scraggly hair” and dark facial hair wielding knives with orange handles.

Huntington police used home security footage as well as video from a nearby gas station to pinpoint what happened and that Bonewits was the main suspect behind the stabbings, according to court documents.

About an hour before the stabbings, a suspicious person report was made in Bluffton regarding a man fitting Bonewits’ description, according to court documents.

In that situation, police were called to the Family Farm and Home store on a report that a man was there holding two orange-handled knives, court documents said. But the man drove off in a silver sedan before police arrived.

Police were able to find the suspect’s vehicle with traffic footage, and found it was registered to Bonewits. Photographs of Bonewits were shared with police.

Later, police in Madison County received a report about a suspicious vehicle that was parked in a vacant property. Deputies were told a male parked the car there and walked toward a wood line.

When police arrived, inside the vehicle, they found two knives with orange handles and blood on them sitting in the car, according to court documents.

Around 10 a.m. the next morning, Bonewits was found in a field in Madison County. His clothing was stained in blood, the affidavit said. He was taken into custody and later transported back to Huntington County.

At the Huntington Police Department, Bonewits refused to speak with investigators and asked for a lawyer, the affidavit said. He was ultimately charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

On July 24, Bonewits signed a plea agreement admitting guilt to all charges.

Huntington Circuit Court Judge Davin G. Smith sentenced Bonewits on Monday to 55 years in prison on each murder charge, but noted they would be served concurrently. He sentenced Bonewits to 30 years on each attempted murder charge, which are also to be served concurrently with each other but consecutively to the the murder charges.

Smith wrote in court documents after that aggravating circumstances impacting his decision included the fact the stabbing took place in front of someone younger than 18 and that there were multiple victims.

A mitigating factor was Bonewits’ lack of criminal history, but that “the aggravating circumstances far outweigh the mitigating circumstance,” Smith wrote in court documents.

Bonewits was given 430 days credit for time served while he waited in Huntington County Jail for his case to wind through the legal system.

He also cannot appeal his sentence, according to court records.