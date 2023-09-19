STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Former Olympian and International Volleyball Hall of Famer Lloy Ball will serve roughly six months of home detention in connection with his third conviction on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated.

Ball, currently head coach of the Angola High School girls volleyball team, will likely not miss a game. He’s scheduled to check into the Steuben County Community Corrections program on Sept. 29 and can leave home for work, according to county prosecutors.

Originally scheduled to serve 180 days in Steuben County Jail as part of a plea agreement he made this past August, a magistrate ruled Thursday that Ball qualified for the community corrections program.

Lloy Ball after his arrest this past March

A message left with officials at the Multiple Metropolitan School District of Steuben County seeking comment went unreturned.

Ashley-Hudson police arrested Ball on March 25 after receiving reports of a seemingly impaired driver traveling north on Interstate 69. When officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle matching the description in the area of mile-marker 340, police said.

While following the vehicle, officers watched as it began to weave within the lane multiple times as well as crossing the white fog line onto the rumble strips, police said.

Upon stopping the vehicle, officers found that the 51-year-old Ball was behind the wheel and appeared to be intoxicated, according to police. He consented to a chemical breath test which measured his blood-alcohol-content at .165% – more than two times the legal limit.

Initially charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol-content of .15% or more, Ball pleaded guilty to the former charge and as part of a plea deal prosecutors agreed to drop the latter.

As part of his sentence, Ball will also have to complete a drug and alcohol program and is not to possess or consume alcohol or enter bars, taverns or liquor stores.

He is also to serve one year probation following his home detention and his driver’s license was also suspended for a year.

A fixture in the local volleyball community, the Woodburn native played on the United States men’s national volleyball team in four Olympic Games and helped lead the team to the gold medal at Beijing in 2008.

He also played professionally for teams based in Europe and Russia during his career. After retiring, Ball founded the Angola-based Team Pineapple Volleyball Club, which is designed to bring high-level volleyball to the area.

Ball’s most recent intoxicated driving conviction marks his third in the past three decades, and none have so far resulted in jail time.

While a student Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne in 1993, Ball was clocked by a Fort Wayne police officer going 47 miles-per-hour in a 30 miles-per-hour zone along a stretch of West Main Street.

After being pulled over, Ball told the officer he was out celebrating his 21st birthday at the time, according to The News-Sentinel. His blood-alcohol-content measured at .14%, just over the then legal limit of .1%.

Ball eventually pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated, given a one-year suspended sentence and fined. In that case, his license was suspended for three months, according to Allen County Court records.

One June night in 2011, Ball was pulled over just before midnight near Pokagon State Park.

Ball told officers at the time he was driving home from a wine-tasting event in Clear Lake. His blood-alcohol-content measured .13% and he was booked into Steuben County Jail on misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol-content more than .08%.

In that case, he pleaded guilty to the operating while intoxicated count, was given a one-year suspended sentence and ordered to do community service as well as go through a substance abuse evaluation.

A month after being sentenced, Ball petitioned the Indiana Court of Appeals to overturn that conviction, but his attempt failed.

Ball was hired to coach the Angola girls volleyball team in 2016.