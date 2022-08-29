FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of using a hammer and a hacksaw to attack his employer after having his work criticized, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Fort Wayne Police arrested 77-year-old Charles Jemison on a felony count of battery with a deadly weapon on Friday.

Charles Jemison

According to court documents, officers were called to the 2900 block of Adams Street just after 3 p.m. in reference to a party armed. There, they met with a man who had a bloody, swollen and bruised face who told them Jemison battered him.

The man said he was Jemison’s employer, and the two got into an argument over Jemison’s faulty work and tools that belonged to the man, court documents said.

The man tried to retrieve his tools from Jemison’s truck, and that’s when Jemison began swinging a hacksaw at him, he told police in court documents. “The victim state it appeared (Jemison) was trying to cut his throat with the hacksaw,” an officer wrote in court documents.

Jemison is also used a hammer in the attack, court documents said. A witness corroborated everything Jemison’s employer told police, court documents said.

Jemison is being held in Allen County Jail on $10,000 bond.