FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Allen Superior Court jury found a 29-year-old man guilty of murder for the death of Marcus Rogan, shot and killed as he partied at the former Bleu Diamond strip club on Lima Road six years ago.

The jury deliberated for roughly three hours before finding James Ellis Starks, III, guilty of murder, criminal recklessness for shooting into the packed nightclub, and carrying a handgun without a license. They returned shortly to the courtroom to find Starks guilty of using a firearm in the commission of an offense which can add up to 20 years to a sentence.

His sentencing will take place on Aug. 14 at 8:30 a.m..

Murder carries a sentence of between 45 and 65 years; the other two Level 5 felonies carry sentences of between one and six years each.

Bleu Diamond nightclub

Marcus Rogan

Marcus Rogan

Zikesha Rogan and Rhett Stephens, siblings

Starks was accused of shooting Rogan around 4 a.m. on April 9, 2017 at a birthday party where the strobe lights were spinning, the music was loud, and the small club was packed with people, some drinking, some on drugs and some on both.

After Starks shot Rogan 10 times in the face, neck and torso, he pointed his 9mm Ruger handgun into the crowd wounding three others, including Rogan’s cousin, Deshawn.

Tom Chaille, chief deputy prosecutor, said in closings that for whatever reason, the shooting was intentional and that Starks bragged several times about not only what he did, but what he intended to do to the victim’s family members and friends. Chaille called it “a mass shooting in a club,” which is accurate according to a national standard of four victims.

Much of the courtroom duel – there were sparks at times during the trial – centered on the testimony of Ashley Drudge, bartender turned manager of the Bleu Diamond. Just after the shooting, homicide detective Scott Tegtmeyer got a call from Drudge alerting him to a Snapchat post by Starks, claiming he killed Rogan, would do it again and the “feds were dumb as (expletive.)

But Snapchat messages disappeared in the blink of an eye in 2017 and no one saved it, leading Lebrato to claim the post “never happened.”

“Nobody can verify her story,” Allen County chief public defender William Lebrato argued. “You have to believe that Ashley Drudge is now telling the truth.” Drudge waited for years after the killing to talk to police and that was after she landed in jail on a probation violation and was headed to prison for four years.

Drudge also made claims that she was standing next to the shooter although she didn’t see the gun until Starks aka “Nut” started firing. She positively identified the man she knew as “Nut” as the killer.

The video didn’t show Starks entering the club, but showed him coming from the left and then leaving quickly as party-goers picked themselves up off the floor and ran outside the club.

The prosecution also stated that the video showed Starks with a gun, the same gun picked up at a traffic stop three months later with an obliterated serial number. By November, after having gone through forensic testing at the Indiana State Police laboratory, the gun was matched to the shell casings strewn all over the dance floor where Rogan’s body lay.

Lebrato attacked the video evidence that relied on identifying Starks because of a receding hairline.

“That describes 50% of the African-American male population here,” Lebrato cracked.

Chief Counsel Tesa Helge provided the jury with a power point presentation guiding jurors through four groups of evidence: the surveillance video that Helge showed again; eyewitness accounts of Drudge and an informant who witnessed Starks get into a scuffle in a holding cell with Andrew Rogan and threaten to kill him; the murder weapon, and Starks threats to Marcus Rogan’s mother, Lakesha; his sister, Zikesha Rogan, his brother, Andrew and Snapchat messages.

According to testimony, Starks’ cocky behavior included a “kiss” he blew to Lakesha Rogan as he appeared in court a few months after the Bleu Diamond incident. The kiss was impertinent and hurtful.

“It was a brazen shooting. He goes into that club and murders someone in front of hundreds of people and gets away with it?” Helge asked. That no one would talk is part of the “snitch culture,” evidenced by the reluctance of five people subpoenaed to testify. Not a one of them apparently saw who shot Rogan or saw anything incriminating, even though a couple of them were shot themselves.

None of them even claimed to know “Nut” even though a couple of them were related to Marcus.

Testimony in court included Snapchat texts and jailhouse threats where Starks boasted of what he’d done to Rogan and that he intended to “do the same” to other family members of Rogan.

A 9mm Ruger Starks purchased at Freedom Firearms more than a year before the nightclub shooting turned up at a traffic stop afterwards with an obliterated serial number. Forensic lab testing linked the gun to shell casings at the crime scene.

At times, Superior Court Judge David Zent took control of the courtroom, not for any untoward behavior from the gallery where both the Starks and Rogan families were in attendance and not from the defendant himself. Rather, it was arguments between the prosecution and Lebrato, whose style is aggressive and Helge, who never backs down.

“Let’s act like lawyers and stop bickering,” Zent told them. “Stop talking in front of the jury.” Then he asked them to “approach,” and they followed orders and went up to his bench.