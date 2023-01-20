FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A jury in Allen Superior Court found a Fort Wayne man guilty of murder Thursday in connection to a 2021 killing at a south side apartment complex that stemmed from drama and fighting between three people.

Derrick D. “Dun Dun” Dennis, II, who was 25 at the time of the killing, is now facing upwards of 45 to 85 years in prison for the shooting death of 19-year-old Gerry Rucker.

Rucker was shot several times by Dennis at the Village of Hanna on Sept. 14, 2021, after an altercation with a woman. He later died at a local hospital.

Derrick “Dun Dun” Dennis II

Fighting between Rucker and the woman, who is the mother of his child but who was now in a relationship with Dennis, seemed to spark the shooting, according to Allen Superior Court court documents.

Rucker had gone to the woman’s apartment with three other people to see her, according to court documents. In the parking lot of the apartment complex, the woman tried to run over Rucker with her car, court documents said.

Afterward, Rucker and his friends went inside the apartment complex to confront Dennis.

That’s when Dennis shot at Rucker through the glass front door from inside the apartment, court documents said.

The bullets struck Rucker and caused him to fall. Dennis went outside, stood over Rucker and fired down at him, court documents said.

Despite being shot, Rucker got up and took off running while Dennis continued to shoot at him.

Rucker’s three friends got him inside their car and applied pressure to his gunshot wounds. They took him to an area hospital where he later died, court documents said.

Surveillance video played a big part in the case. Police viewed the video showing Rucker wearing a ski mask over his face when he arrived at the apartment complex and Dennis cutting his arm on the glass door when he left the apartment.

The next morning, police took Dennis in for questioning and noted Dennis had fresh cuts on his arms.

Dennis is scheduled to be sentenced March 20.

He faces between 45 and 65 years on the murder count and an additional 20 years for using a firearm in the commission of a crime.