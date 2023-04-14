FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Allen Superior Court judge sentenced a Fort Wayne woman to 16 years in prison Friday for shooting another woman last summer.

Geria Hogan, 32, previously pleaded guilty to a Level 3 felony count of aggravated battery in connection to the shooting, which left her then-girlfriend suffering from gunshot wounds to her legs and backside.

As part of a plea deal, Allen County prosecutors agreed to drop charges of attempted murder, burglary, burglary with a deadly weapon and using a firearm in the commission of a crime they had filed against Hogan.

On July 16, Hogan and her girlfriend of three years became embroiled in an argument as they were sitting in a vehicle, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Geria Hogan

Hogan’s girlfriend asked to be taken home, and once at the apartment where the woman lived asked Hogan to gather her things and leave, court documents said.

Soon thereafter, though, Hogan came back and began pounding on the door. Her girlfriend ignored the noise and hid in a bathtub until the pounding stopped, she later told Fort Wayne police in court documents.

When she got out of the tub to check to see if Hogan had left, the woman found Hogan in her bedroom.

The woman yelled at Hogan, and that’s when Hogan pointed a handgun at her and fired, court documents said.

The woman said she was shot in one leg and fell to the ground. Then she was shot in the other leg, she told a detective. Another round grazed her backside, she later said in court documents. Hogan is also accused of grabbing the woman’s phone and fleeing the scene, leaving the woman with no way to call for help.

Once the woman was able to get to her feet, she dragged herself out of her apartment and had someone else call for help, court documents said. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

She told officers her pain at the time of the shooting was a 20 on a 1 to 10 scale.

According to court records, Hogan is accused of shooting the woman back in June 2021.

In that case, Allen County Prosecutors charged her with felony counts of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Charges in that case were also dropped as part of Hogan’s plea agreement.