FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne woman is accused of being intoxicated when she caused a crash that left multiple people injured – including a 4-year-old boy – before fleeing the scene with a handgun last week.

Allen County prosecutors formally charged 29-yar-old Isis Z. Whitsett with several felonies Thursday in connection with the crash, which happened on April 28 at the intersection of Westbrook Drive and West State Boulevard.

Fort Wayne police responded to the intersection at about 3:30 p.m. that afternoon.

There, they found a 2001 gold Buick Century had collided with a 2007 green Ford 5150. Witnesses told police that Whitsett drove the Buick Century and pulled in front of ongoing traffic, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Whitsett fled on foot after the crash, witnesses told police in court documents.

A woman riding in the passenger seat next to Whitsett suffered ankle and neck injuries, according to court documents. That woman’s 4-year-old son was found sitting in the backseat of the Buick unrestrained, a booster seat flipped upside down next to him.

Both the woman and the boy were taken to a local hospital to be treated, according to court documents.

The driver of the Ford 5150 suffered a left-hand injury and some back pain but stated he would seek medical attention on his own.

Whitsett’s passenger warned police that she might be armed with a gun. An officer later spotted Whitsett about a half-mile away between two homes west of Wells Street. She showed signs of intoxication, according to court documents.

She eventually threw her handgun when confronted by police and was taken into custody. Whitsett stated the handgun was not hers, court documents said.

Whitsett was booked into Allen County Jail on $25,000 bond.

The charges Whitsett now faces are: