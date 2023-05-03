FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle that flipped on its top at a southwest side intersection causing injuries to herself and her daughter Monday is accused of having a purse full of fentanyl and other drugs.

Fort Wayne police arrested 34-year-old Paige Magley shortly after the crash, which happened at the intersection of Illinois Road and Magnavox Way just before 10 p.m.

Magley is facing preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of narcotics and controlled substances, possession of paraphernalia and a child restraint system violation.

Paige Magley

When emergency crews arrived at the scene of the crash, they found a Cheverolet Equinox flipped on its top with Magley and her daughter inside, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

By the time police arrived, Magley and her daughter had been pulled from the wreckage. Her daughter, who is younger than 8 years old and told investigators she was not wearing a seatbelt or in a car seat, suffered a cut under her eye that required stitches, court documents said.

Magley herself suffered a broken wrist and broken ribs, according to court documents.

Investigators pieced together the crash and determined that Magley drove the Equinox north from Magnavox Way at a rate of speed high enough to sheer off the front left tire as it crossed Illinois Road.

The Equinox then hit a concrete guard rail and flipped upside down, causing airbags to deploy and debris to be scattered all over the street, court documents said.

Inside Magley’s purse in the front passenger seat, investigators found nearly 5 grams of fentanyl – most of which was in the form of 35 little blue pills marked with “M-30,” according to court documents.

They also found Alprazolam, Xanax and Adderall along with pipes commonly used with drugs, police said in court documents.

Magley was booked into Allen County Jail but eventually released on her own recognizance and ordered to be monitored while free, according to court records.

She’s also to stay away from her daughter, having been served a no contact order while her case winds through the legal system.