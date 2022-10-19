FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 50-year-old Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after admitting to drug and gun charges, U.S. attorneys announced Wednesday.

Adrian L. Johnson previously pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. District Court records.

According to court documents, Johnson was stopped in DeKalb County while driving in January 2021 for having an expired registration. During the stop, a drug-sniffing K-9 unit alerted police officers to the odor of narcotics, court documents said.

Inside the vehicle, police found a smoking device, a stolen firearm with an obliterated serial number, a second firearm, a digital scale, 42 grams of methamphetamine and 10 grams of a substance that contained a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to court documents.

Johnson also had $1,678 in cash inside the car.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant United States Attorney Brent Ecenbarger prosecuted the case.