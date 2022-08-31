FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He imported fentanyl pills from the southwest part of the country, and he was known to use minor children and others to help sell them in bulk to high-money buyers.

At least three times this spring, though, he set up deals with a criminal informant working with the FBI’s Fort Wayne Safe Streets Gang Task Force. The task force was out to bust up a distribution network that had been delivering pounds of fentanyl to the area.

That’s according to newly unsealed U.S. District Court documents detailing accusations against 29-year-old Robert Lamons, a Fort Wayne man who is charged with multiple counts of distributing a controlled substance.

Over the course of three transactions between April and May, federal authorities spent $20,000 on 10,000 fentanyl pills that weighed a total of roughly 2 1/2 pounds while dealing with Lamons, according to court documents.

The FBI task force used a criminal informant who was working with authorities in exchange for a more favorable charge or sentence in connection with a Fort Wayne Police drug case, court documents said.

This criminal informant helped set up video calls with Lamons, who sometimes went by the handle “Man with the Bandz,” with “Bandz” being a reference to large amounts of money, court documents said.

The informant told authorities Lamons usually sold the pills for $2 a pop.

During a video call in April – while members of the task force looked on and saw Lamons face on the screen – the informant set up a deal where Lamons would supply 3,000 fentanyl pills in exchange for $6,000.

Lamons told the informant to go to a place where the two had conducted transactions in a parked car in the past, court document said. Lamons also said he was out of town, but would send someone to meet with the informant to complete the deal.

That someone ended up being a juvenile girl – one of at least two juveniles Lamons was known to use in deals, court documents said.

The girl lifted up her shirt during the meeting and produced a clear bag of blue pills marked with “M-30.” The informant handed over the cash. That first bag of pills weighed 331.6 grams, court documents said.

Less than two weeks later, another video call was made and another deal was set up. This time, the informant asked Lamons for 4,000 pills for $8,000. Another meeting was scheduled a few days later, and once again the juvenile girl met with the informant.

This bag of pills weighed 414 grams, according to court documents.

A final deal was made in May, where the informant asked for another 3,000 pills for $6,000. This time, the informant met with a 28-year-old woman who is the mother of Lamons’ child, court documents said. She handed over a bag of pills that weighed 381.1 grams, court documents said.

While investigators wrote in court documents there is enough evidence to show this woman committed a crime, she has yet to be charged.

All the pills taken by investigators in the deals with Lamons tested positive for fentanyl, and he was formally charged this past July.

He is currently being held in a local jail.