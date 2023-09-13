Sa Marn was charged with neglect in the fentanyl overdose of his 1-year-old daughter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When Fort Wayne police responded to the apartment around 8:45 p.m., the baby’s father told them his 1-year-old daughter was overdosing on fentanyl and asked them to administer Narcan.

Sa Marn, 29, the child’s father and the unnamed mother, said the baby “had a partial chewed blue pill in her mouth when she started to lose consciousness,” according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne detective Charles Volz. By the time officers arrived, the child was unconscious.

Marn, of the 1800 block of Chartwell Drive, was charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent, one a Level 6 felony and the other being a Level 3. The charges came on April 24, four days after the child was rushed to the hospital and admitted to NICU.

Marn told officers he used fentanyl M30 pills, the scourge responsible for many fatal and non-fatal overdoses in Fort Wayne, and he thought there were still 12 pills in a prescription bottle in the apartment’s bathroom. He did not, however, have a prescription for the pills, court documents said.

Marn maintained that he didn’t think the baby found one of his pills, so it must have been one that “a friend must have dropped,” and “he thought the victim picked up the pill from the couch cushion because that’s where she was sitting when he left her.”

The victim was sitting on the couch with no adult supervision when she found the M30 pill containing fentanyl, put it into her mouth and “started chewing on it,” court documents said. M30s are often blue and are passed as painkillers like oxycodone or oxycontin.

During a search of the home, police found a loaded Taurus 9mm, model Millennial G2, under a couch cushion where the victim had been sitting.

A warrant was issued for Marn Sept. 12. He was picked up after a police pursuit that took place around Colonial Avenue, South Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue. Traveling in a Nissan Maxima that police said had an expired Indiana license plate, the driver sped up on McKinnie Avenue and police had to deploy stop sticks. Marn was apprehended as he ran from the vehicle.

Marn was charged with misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.

Marn was released from the Allen County Jail Wednesday on $12,500 bond, according to an Allen County Jail spokesman. His next court hearing is set for Sept. 20.