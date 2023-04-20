WHITELY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man recently fired as Columbia City’s parks director over suspicious financial activity is now facing multiple felony charges of corrupt business influence, theft and official misconduct, according to Whitley Circuit Court records.

Mark D. Green, 51, was booked into Whitley County Jail on Wednesday evening. He was later released, according to jail records.

Green had been the director of the Columbia City Parks Department for 20 years when he was fired last month.

Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel said at the time his administration became aware of suspicious financial activity involving Green and money taken from city accounts. Daniel could not confirm the amount of money taken at the time.

Mark D. Green

The Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office, the Indiana State Police and the Indiana State Board of Accounts were then contacted and began a formal investigation into what happened to the money in those accounts.

Green has been charged with four Level 5 felony counts of corrupt business influence, three Level 5 felony counts of theft of property where the value is over $50,000, and one Level 6 felony count of theft where property is between $750 and $50,000.

He’s also facing one Level 6 felony count of official misconduct.

According to court records, the charges stem from incidents that span between 2018 and 2023.

In 2021, Green had an annual salary of $80,615, according to govsalaries.com. The salary was 162% higher than average and 274% higher than the median salary in Columba City, according to the website.