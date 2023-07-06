WARNING: The following story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man once accused of raping a teenager and threatening her with death if she ever told anyone was sentenced to 18 years in prison on two counts of child molesting Thursday.

Aine Noh, 26, had previously pleaded guilty to two Level 3 felony counts of child molesting as part of a plea agreement that called for him to be sentenced to nine years in prison for both of those charges.

An Allen Superior Court judge accepted the deal during a hearing Thursday and gave Noh 165 days credit for time already served.

As part of the deal, nine original charges that included rape, child exploitation, possession of child pornography, voyeurism and sexual battery levied against Noh were dropped.

Aine Noh

Noh had been accused of raping two underage girls – one at knifepoint – and taking photos of both of them undressed, according to court documents.

Investigators began looking into Noh, who knew both girls, when one of the girls told Fort Wayne Police he had raped her earlier this year.

When she tried to rebuff his advances and told him no, he had been accused of throwing her to the ground, putting her into a headlock and told her he had guns.

“Is this what you want? Do you want to die?” Noh had been accused of telling the girl.

Later, the girl told investigators she found a tiny camera on a shelf in her room that Noh used to record her, according to court documents.

Another girl also accused Noh of rape, telling investigators he followed her up to her bedroom and threatened her with a kitchen knife.

“The defendant told her if she told anyone, he would kill her and bury her in the backyard and if she called the police, they would not care,” an investigator wrote in court documents.

During an interview with detectives, Noh admitted to having sex with the teenager, according to court documents. He also initially said they’d find no pictures of the girls on his phone, which police collected as evidence.

A forensic search of the phone, though, turned up multiple pictures of the girls in various stages of undress, some of which dated back to 2021, court documents said.

“The girls never want to see him again,” Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Emily Snyder said during Thursday’s hearing.