FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It was a birthday party at The Bleu Diamond, a strip club that has now passed into the history of Fort Wayne.

Owner Tony Raffieed closed the Lima Road joint down after Marcus Rogan, 22, was shot and killed there six years ago. Three other men survived gunshot wounds, qualifying the crime as a mass shooting.

Even though people in town had suspicions on who the shooter was and, days later, police asked the public to help identify a man in a grainy video walking into the club packing a gun, the case went cold until crucial witnesses came forward.

On Tuesday, the murder trial for James Ellis Starks III, 29, opened in Allen Superior Court with Judge David Zent presiding.

Starks was charged in November 2021 with murder, criminal recklessness by shooting a firearm into a building, carrying a handgun without a license and using a firearm in the commission of an offense. The last charge typically adds another 20 years on to a sentence, if the defendant is convicted.

The trial opened with police officers describing the scene on April 9, 2017 as “chaotic.” The shooting occurred around 3:50 a.m., sending people out of the club, screaming and yelling.

Matt Foote, a Fort Wayne officer with the Gang & Violent Crimes unit, recalled walking into the club around 3:51 a.m. The first thing he saw was the victim on the floor with someone holding him. He saw “no movements, no rising and falling of the chest” and felt no pulse.

Another officer, Joshua Franciscy, saw gunshot wounds to Rogan’s torso, jaw and hands and people who “wouldn’t leave his side,” as Franciscy attempted to secure the scene and move people outside to a secure location.

Not surprisingly, no one that night offered any information, not even Ashley Drudge, the club manager who answered to Raffieed and, years later, said she witnessed Starks walk in and start shooting.

That is what the defense is seizing on. The case languished until Drudge was arrested on unrelated charges and in August 2022 faced going to prison – not jail – for four years after being denied house arrest.

Then, she was willing to talk, defense attorney Jamie Egolf said.

Retaliation is one of the main reasons witnesses will not come forward, Foote told the jury. At a crime scene, police are careful not to shake hands or hand out a card because folks might think the one on the other end of the handshake is “cooperating.”

And after all, no one knew exactly who was in the crowd at Bleu Diamond, the place was so packed and the “fear factor” is real.

“Sometimes people take matters into their own hands,” Foote said.

The jury viewed video taken inside and outside the club that night, with several of the takes showing people fleeing just after shots were fired. The videos were black and white and there was no sound, just a silent movie. The most disturbing was the video of people leaving as Rogan lay on the floor alone, save for one person walking over to lift his arm to take his pulse.

A few days after the shooting, Drudge called homicide detective Scott Tegtmeyer to say she’d just seen a post on Snapchat where Starks had boasted “I did it, I killed that (expletive). I’d do it again. The Feds are dumb as (expletive.)”

When Tegtmeyer asked her to take a screenshot, she said she was too afraid because the sender can see who took the screenshot, according to a probable cause affidavit. And Drudge was afraid of Starks.

Rogan’s mother, Lakesha Rogan, took the stand Tuesday to say Starks had shown great disrespect to her one day when she was in court for her son, Andrew. Lakesha had no idea that Starks was also appearing in court, but he passed a message through the bailiff that he killed her son, laughed and then blew her a kiss.

Defense attorney William Lebrato, also the county’s chief public defender, expressed disbelief at the story, as Starks sat quietly, listening to the testimony.

On Wednesday, Drudge is expected to take the stand after the autopsy report. Three others were shot and one of those victims was named in court Tuesday – Gataree Smith. Photos of his car at the old downtown St. Joseph Hospital and other photos of him in the hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest were shown in court.

The two other victims – one who had an injury to his leg and the other to his sternum – have not yet been named.

The trial resumes Wednesday morning.