HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) – BP will pay $2.75 million in penalties and environmental projects in order to settle a lawsuit that claimed the company’s oil refinery in Whiting of repeatedly violating legal limits on deadly air pollution.

That’s according to newly released U.S. District Court documents and a media release from the Environmental Integrity Project. The Sierra Club filed the lawsuit against BP in 2019.

The Whiting refinery, which is more than a century old and sits on the shore of Lake Michigan just south of Chicago, had nine emissions tests over the course of three years that violated the permitted levels of microscopic soot-like particles that can trigger heart and asthma attacks, the lawsuit said.

BPs Whiting Refinery is seen along the shore of Lake Michigan on Tuesday, March 25, 2014, in Whiting, Ind.

“The settlement is a major victory for Hoosiers and everyone in the Chicago metropolitan area, whose health and safety were threatened for far too long by BP’s profits-over-people approach,” said Amanda Shepherd, director of the Sierra Club Hoosier chapter, in a media release.

A federal judge had previously ruled last year that BP had clearly violated the limits for particulate matter emissions from the plant’s boilers and was liable under the federal Clean Air Act for those violations, the Sierra Club media release said.

Shortly after the judge’s ruling, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, which represented the Sierra Club in the lawsuit, issued a modified air pollution control permit for BP Whiting plant.

The plant, built in 1889, is one of the largest in the country and has a capacity to refine 435,000 barrels of oil a day, according to the Environmental Integrity Project release.

Under the terms of the agreement, BP will pay 1.75 million in civil penalties and another $1 million to third parties to implement environmental projects designed to improve health and quality of life, court documents said.

In return, the suit will be dismissed.