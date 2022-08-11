FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An attempted murder charge levied against a 19-year-old accused of shooting another man during a family fight appears to be off the table.

Allen County Prosecutors on Thursday formally charged Jevonte T. Bates with a Level 3 felony count of aggravated battery, which carries a sentence that can range from 3 to 16 years in prison.

Jevonte T. Bates

Fort Wayne Police initially arrested Bates on a preliminary Level 1 felony count of attempted murder after officers were called to a southeast side home where a 41-year-old man suffered life-threatening wounds in a shooting Saturday afternoon.

That charge, which carries a maximum of 40 years in prison and an advisory sentence of 30 years, has now been dismissed.

According to court documents, Bates shot Fabian White after a 3-on-1 domestic fight broke out between several people at a home in the 2300 block of Hanna Street.

White scuffled with Bates, a woman and another person at various points during the fight, court documents said. At some point, White dropped his fanny pack on the ground. Bates picked it up, retrieved a gun from the fanny pack and shot White, according to court documents.

Bates and the other two people involved ran inside the home. Bates then came back out and tried to render aid to White, according to court documents. He then hid the gun in a vent in the house as police arrived, investigators said.

White’s current condition was not known, and Bates remains in Allen County Jail on $50,000 bond.