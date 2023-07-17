Jury was hung in January on self-defense claims by defendant

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)- In January, Henry C. Meyers Jr. lifted up his shirt in court and showed the jury four wounds to his torso that nearly killed him.

EMS rushed Meyers to a Fort Wayne hospital where he underwent surgery immediately and recovered in the ICU.

Those wounds to his heart, abdomen and kidney were enough to split a jury on whether Meyers was guilty or not in the 2021 killing of Alexia Quinn and forced Allen County prosecutors to rebuild their case for a new trial.

Meyers fired his gun after he was confronted by Alexia Quinn, who Meyers claimed had a gun of her own at the time. Quinn’s husband, Edward Quinn, shot Meyers multiple times during the confrontation. Just before Alexia Quinn died, she pointed to Meyers as the one who shot her.

Even though the confrontation took place at the Quinns’ home, Meyers claimed self-defense and the jury couldn’t make up its mind.

Monday, the day before a second murder trial was to begin, Meyers agreed to a plea deal that will put him in prison for 8 1/2 years on charges of reckless homicide, battery and criminal recklessness.

He faced 45 to 65 years in prison on the murder charge.

In the confrontation that occurred at the doorstep of the Quinn home on Dec. 23, 2021 around 10:30 p.m., everyone was armed. Alexia had a 9mm SCCY handgun; Edward a 45 caliber CZ pistol and Meyers, a Taurus G2c40 caliber.

Meyers swore Alexia pulled a gun on him first as they argued over what kind of party was really going on at the Quinn home. While the Christmas spirit may have been hugging the world at that hour, emotions were running high as Meyers’ two teenage children hid at the Quinn home.

To make matters more emotionally charged, Meyers had been arguing with his wife, Julia, over an extramarital affair that she didn’t divulge to her husband, who apparently was interested in joining, according to a probable cause affidavit. The kids were desperate to get away from their father, particularly because he had a gun.

Meyers’ testimony was that he started to enter the Quinn home when Alexia pointed her gun at him. Edward came in hiding the gun behind his back and then started firing. On the stand, Edward said he couldn’t remember how many times he fired, words he was also quoted as saying in the probable cause.

Meyers stumbled back and swung around to fire rounds in an arc before getting outside and collapsing about 20 feet away from the back of the Quinn home.

As he lay bleeding out, he told his wife he loved her. One of the young party-goers had already called 911 when Meyers arrived at the Quinns and was reportedly armed and possibly drunk or anyway, drinking. The Meyers and the Quinns knew each other from the “old neighborhood.”

On January 13, the jury couldn’t decide on the murder charge, but did convict Meyers of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.

During the gunfire at the back door, Edward’s hand got shot.

“We started to have a normal conversation,” Meyers testified in January, who claimed he “was allowed to walk in.”

“Then Mrs. Quinn pulled out her gun and pointed it right at my face. The only thing I could do is react,” Meyers testified. “I’ve never had a gun pointed at me, let alone at my face.”

Reckless homicide is a Level 5 felony, which carries a sentence of one to six years in prison. Meyers will get the max on that, and he will serve the battery charge at the same time. The criminal recklessness charge stands on its own and will be served consecutively.

Meyers’ sentencing is August 11 at 11:30 a.m.