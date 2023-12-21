FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man found guilty of attempted murder in the stabbing of his wife at a southwest side apartment earlier this year received a 36-year prison sentence Wednesday.

A jury previously found 48-year-old Chad Isadore Kaluza guilty of not only attempted murder, but aggravated battery, domestic battery and strangulation after a three-day trial this past November.

Kaluza had been accused of stabbing his wife while at the Preston Pointe apartment complex off Illinois Road on Jan. 7, according to Fort Wayne police.

Chad I. Kaluza

Officers were called to the scene that morning and found Kaluza’s wife lying in a hallway of the apartment complex with a wound to her neck and large amounts of blood around her, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Kaluza’s wife was able to tell investigators before having surgery that she believed her husband had caused her injuries, court documents said.

After surgery, Kaluza’s wife told investigators in court documents that the day before Kaluza had been accusing her of lying. She said they eventually went to bed, and when she woke the next morning she and Kaluza were cuddling chest to chest.

That’s when she saw a knife in his hand, she said in court documents.

Kaluza’s wife said that shocked her and she fell to the floor, and then he stabbed her once in the neck, court documents said.

According to court documents, Kaluza also attacked her, choked her and stabbed her at least two more times in the chest – his wife said it felt as if the knife broke or the handle fell at one point, according to court documents.

She eventually passed out, Kaluza’s wife told investigators, but came to and had trouble breathing.

Kaluza’s wife said she called for him to help, and that she thought she was having hot flashes and that her shirt was soaked with sweat until she looked in the mirror. That’s when she saw her shirt was actually covered in blood, according to court documents.

Police arrested Kaluza in Carmel near Indianapolis a little less than a week after the stabbing.

A licensed veterinarian, Kaluza had his license suspended upon his arrest, according to Indiana Board of Licensing records. It will likely be revoked with his conviction and sentencing.

Kaluza’s wife also filed for divorce after the stabbing.

That was finalized this past August.