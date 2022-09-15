FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 32-year-old woman tried to tell police she was only 17 in an attempt to get out of an auto theft charge Wednesday, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Fort Wayne Police officers pulled over a Lincoln MKZ reported stolen out of Michigan around 3 p.m. on South Anthony Boulevard. Officers called in back-up and treated the stop as “high-risk,” court documents said.

Christy Pollo

A woman inside the car at first provided a false name, then tried to tell officers she was only 17 years old, court documents said.

The woman refused to identify herself and was at first booked into Allen County Jail under the name “Jane Doe.”

Finally, officers were able to identify the woman as 32-year-old Christy Pollo, who is facing a preliminary felony count of auto theft.

She is being held on $2,500 bond.