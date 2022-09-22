FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two 31-year-old women are facing felony of neglect of a dependent charges for leaving a car-load of children outside a downtown bar while they went inside to drink, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County Prosecutors filed formal charges against Melissa C. Bentley and Alicia Terry on Thursday.

Bentley and Terry are accused of going to Henry’s at 536 W. Main St. this past Monday between 8 p.m. or 10 p.m. on what was supposed to be a quick stop inside, court documents said.



Melissa Bentley, Alicia Terry

They left four children – ages 13, 10, 3 and 4-weeks – in a vehicle outside the bar for anywhere between one and four hours, court documents said.

During this time, Bentley became intoxicated to the point she wobbled when she walked, could not properly start the vehicle when trying to leave and could be overheard by at least one of her children saying “I can’t see anything,” according to the documents.

One of the children called her grandparents to come and help, court documents said. Soon thereafter, Fort Wayne Police arrived after midnight and discovered Terry seizing in the restroom. She told police she only had two glasses of wine four hours apart.

Still, Terry and Bentley were both intoxicated, police wrote in court documents.

Bentley is facing three felony charges of neglect of a dependent and a misdemeanor count of public intoxication. Terry is facing one felony count of neglect of a dependent and one misdemeanor count of public intoxication.

Both were initially booked into Allen County Lockup but were given conditional releases.