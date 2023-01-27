FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is accused of using a knife to slash and cut a woman so severely she passed out for roughly eight hours before she could contact emergency dispatchers for help.

Fort Wayne Police arrested 33-year-old Joseph Teders shortly after the attack on the woman, who he knew, and booked him into Allen County Jail.

The woman told investigators she had taken off her shirt before bed when Teders cut her in the back, according to Allen Superior Court documents. She turned to defend herself, she said in court documents, and Teders slashed at her face.

Joseph Teders

At first, he cut her hand. Then, he’s accused of slashing again. The second slash caused a large laceration over the woman’s eye, court documents said. The woman initially tried to call emergency dispatchers, but passed out from the pain before she could get through, court documents said.

The woman awoke and called again eight hours later, long after Teders had left, court documents said. She needed medical treatment for her injuries, according to court documents.

Teders is facing preliminary charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

He’s being held on $72,500 bail.