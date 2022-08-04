FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 19-year-old woman who had $500,000 worth of fentanyl inside of her vehicle received a 57-month prison sentence on Wednesday, according federal prosecutors.

Madison McCoy, of Fort Wayne, previously pleaded guilty to a count of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady handed down the sentence – which is 4 3/4 years – as part of a plea deal McCoy made with prosecutors.

A Fort Wayne Police officer pulled McCoy over for failing to signal a lane change as she drove a black 2007 Audi along Interstate 469 during the early morning hours of June 16, 2021, according to Allen Superior Court records. She was also going seven miles over the speed limit, according to police.

An officer with a K-9 unit made the scene, and McCoy admitted to an officer they would find marijuana in the car, court documents said. While she said this, the K-9 alerted officers drugs were in the car, according to those court documents.

Inside the car, officers found two dark plastic wrapped packages on the drivers’ side rear floorboard that were wrapped in a sweatshirt.

Those packages contained multiple vacuum-sealed bags. Inside the bags were small blue pills with the imprint of “M’ on one side and “30” on the other. These pills were identified as Oxydodone Hydrochloride, court documents said.

There were roughly 20,000 of these pills total weighing over two kilograms, federal prosecutors said in a statement. The pills later tested positive for fentanyl and had a street value of roughly $500,000, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

As part of her sentence, McCoy will serve five years of supervised release after her time in prison.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with help from the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Indiana State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley J. Miller Lowery prosecuted the case