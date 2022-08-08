FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is accused of trying to run over her ex before chasing him and his new girlfriend all over the southeast side and laying waste to a vehicle with a baseball bat, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 25-year-old Kayla Renae Morgan with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, neglect of a dependent, domestic battery and invasion privacy for violation of a no contact order on Friday, court records said.

On Aug. 1, officers were called to the area of South Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue in reference to a “moving domestic disturbance,” according to court documents.

Officers met with a man who said Morgan tried to run him over after he met with her to exchange custody of a child they have in common.

Kayla Morgan

Morgan is accused of trying to run the man over in her vehicle as he walked back to his new girlfriend’s vehicle. He told officers in court documents he was able to get behind a pole as she ran her vehicle up a sidewalk trying to strike him.

He told officers Morgan then chased him and his new girlfriend all over the southeast side of town in a vehicle pursuit, and then rammed their vehicle at the light at South Anthony Boulevard and Paulding Road.

Once the man and his new girlfriend got to a home, Morgan is accused of getting out of her vehicle with a baseball bat. She then began to hit the new girlfriend’s vehicle several times, cracking the windshield in several places.

The new girlfriend had a 7-year-old daughter in the vehicle at the time, court records said. The girl complained of pain to her neck from the collision of the two vehicles, according to court records.

Morgan had previously been served a no contact order due to domestic abuse charges filed against her in June, court records said.

She was arrested and booked into Allen County Lockup on $5,750 bond.