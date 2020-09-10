Court docs: Woman charged with hit-and-run says it was not intentional

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The woman accused of a hit-and-run crash that caused a man to have his leg amputated told police she did not mean to do it.

Brandee Johnson

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. at the Speedway gas station at 7114 Bluffton Road.

According to a probable cause affadavit, 28-year-old Brandee Johnson went to the Speedway gas station for gas, drinks, and snacks. She told investigators she got an “eerie feeling” after she saw three men pointing at her, laughing, and making racial slurs.

Johnson told investigators she decided not to get gas but moved her car closer to the building so that she could park close enough to keep a close eye on her daughter, court documents said. However, witnesses say floored it and crashed into a man standing behind his SUV. Then Johnson got out of her car and ran, leaving her 1-year-old daughter behind.

The victim was taken to the hospital where his leg was amputated. Johnson told investigators had no intention of crashing into the man but the comments “threw her off.” She said she knew she should have just went home.

However, police said the crash was intentional.

Johnson has been charged with three counts of criminal recklessness, one count of leaving the scene of a catastrophic injury, child endangerment, child neglect and driving while suspended, investigators said.

Fort Wayne Police said that tips led to her arrest.