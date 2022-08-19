WARNING: The following story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne woman is facing multiple felony charges for child neglect stemming from a February case where a 7-month-old child died after being found with blood, scabs and abrasions around the child’s private parts, as well as an abrasion on the right temple.

Christie A. Ivins, 35, was charged with two felony counts of neglect of a dependent – one Level 5 and the other a Level 6 – as well as one Level 6 felony count of possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

On Feb. 21, police responded to an EMS run and found the 7-month-old not breathing. The child was administered CPR and taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center, where the child was later declared deceased.

According to court documents, Ivins reported she had put the child down for a nap and later found the child covered in a blanket and unresponsive.

When asked about the blood and abrasions around the child’s private parts, Ivins said her children were sensitive to diaper rash and that she had never seen blood in the child’s diaper.

Investigators claimed to find blood in the child’s diaper at the scene, and were told by Ivins that she had never sought medical care for the child’s injuries.

Detectives claimed Ivins began to display suspicious behavior once they arrived at the scene, particularly regarding Ivins’s safe.

According to court documents, Ivins told investigators they would need a search warrant to look inside the safe and that if they got inside the safe they “might as well take [her] to jail.”

Court documents stated Ivins eventually admitted to police there was a firearm and “meth” inside the safe, and police found 0.3 grams of methamphetamine and 0.7 grams of a leafy green substance containing THC after obtaining a search warrant.

Ivins provided a drug test to the Department of Child Services, which showed she had methamphetamine, amphetamine and THC in her system.

Investigators claimed Ivins had placed both children at the scene in a situation that endangered that lives or health of the two children, according to court documents.