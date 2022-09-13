FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At first, she stood outside the home and asked the boy inside to unlock the door.

When that didn’t work, she used a brick to bash at the door knob.

That didn’t work, either, so she told the child to stand away from the window and launched the brick.

By the time 23-year-old Kerayla R. Bright had climbed halfway out the shattered window with the boy in her arms, a Fort Wayne Police officer pulled up to the scene, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

Now, Bright is facing a preliminary felony count of residential entry.

Kerayla R. Bright

She’s accused of trying to break into the home this past weekend in order to take her son, who had been placed there by the Indiana Department of Child Services as part of its foster care program, court documents said.

Police were called to the home Friday at just after 5 p.m. where they talked to a man who had custody of Bright’s son, court documents said.

When an officer arrived, he found Bright hanging out a shattered window by the front door with the boy in her arms. He ordered Bright to put the boy back inside the home and then helped her down before questioning her and the man who lived at the home.

According to interviews in court documents, Bright showed up to the home unannounced and uninvited.

After the boy inside did not open the door, she picked up a brick and threatened to throw it through a window. Then, she began hitting the front with the brick. She bashed the knob to an extent that it broke off, court documents said, but the door was dead-bolted shut.

That’s when she told the boy to stand back and threw a brick through the window, according to court documents. She grabbed the boy and then tried to make her exit, court documents said.

When questioned by the officer, who was wearing a body camera, Bright admitted she broke the window and tried to get the boy and leave, court documents said.

It’s not clear when the department of child services put the boy into foster care, but court records show Bright was evicted from her home last month.

Along with residential entry, Bright was also charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief and booked into Allen County Jail. She was then released on her own recognizance and served a no contact order to stay away from the man whose home she tried to enter.