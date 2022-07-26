FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman accused of breaking into an apartment and shooting her then-girlfriend is now facing a felony count of attempted murder, as well as various other charges.

Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 31-year-old Geria Hogan with a slew of counts Tuesday, laying out details in Allen Superior Court documents of a shooting earlier this month where a woman suffered wounds to her legs and backside.

It’s the second time in just over a year Hogan is accused of shooting the woman, according to court records.

Hogan and the woman, who had been dating roughly three years, became embroiled in an argument while sitting in a vehicle on July 16, according to court documents. The woman asked Hogan to take her home, to which Hogan obliged, court documents said.

Once at the apartment where the woman lives, Hogan gathered her things and left.

But Hogan soon came back and began pounding on the door, the woman later told Fort Wayne Police detectives. The woman ignored the noise and hid in a bathtub, she said in court documents.

Eventually the pounding stopped, so the woman checked to see if Hogan had left. Instead, the woman found Hogan in her bedroom after apparently forcing open a window. The woman yelled at Hogan to get out, she told detectives in court documents.

That’s when Hogan pointed a handgun, possibly a .9-millimeter, and is accused pulling the trigger, according to those court documents.

The woman said she was shot in one leg and fell to the ground. Then she was shot in the other leg, she told a detective. Another round grazed her backside, she later said in court documents. Hogan is also accused of grabbing the woman’s phone and fleeing the scene, leaving the woman with no way to call for help.

Once the woman was able to get to her feet, she dragged herself out of her apartment and had someone else call for help, court documents said. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but listed in serious condition by medical staff.

She told officers her pain at the time of the shooting was a 20 on a 1 to 10 scale.

Officers found Hogan’s vehicle later and towed it to police headquarters to be processed. It’s not clear whether they ever found Hogan and she has yet to be booked into Allen County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to court records, Hogan is accused of shooting the woman back in June 2021.

In that case, Allen County Prosecutors charged her with felony counts of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and issued a warrant for her arrest. Records, though, show no arrest was ever made and nothing has ever happened in court regarding that case.

That warrant is still active.

Along with the attempted murder charge, which is a Level 1 felony count, prosecutors also charged Hogan in the new case with Level 1 felony burglary where serious bodily injury occurs, Level 2 felony burglary with a deadly weapon, Level 3 felony aggravated battery which results in loss or impairment of a bodily function, and a count of using a firearm in the commission of a crime.

It’s not clear if she’ll have a bond once arrested.