FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman accused of lacerating her boyfriend’s head with a glass mason jar over his Instagram account is now facing felony charges.

Jill Waters

Fort Wayne Police arrested 46-year-old Jill Elaine Waters on Monday on preliminary counts of domestic battery causing moderate bodily injury and domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, according to Allen Superior Court records.

Waters and her boyfriend began to argue after she saw what he had on his Instagram account, according to court documents. The boyfriend grabbed his keys to leave but Waters tried to prevent him from doing so, court documents said.

She then took a glass mason jar and struck him on the head.

The jar did not break, according to police, but caused a laceration on the boyfriend’s head. He was bleeding profusely, according to court documents, so much so that the blood went all over the couple’s bed.

“Get off the bed, (expletive), you’re bleeding everywhere,” Waters is accused of telling her boyfriend after striking him, according to court documents.

Waters was released on her own recognizance after being booked into Allen County Jail.