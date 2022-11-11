FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is accused of leaving the scene of a rollover crash where a passenger in her vehicle was partially ejected and injured, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County prosecutors formally charged 28-year-old Makenzie N. Scheider with a Level 6 felony count of leaving the scene of an accident where someone suffered moderate or serious bodily injury earlier this week.

According to court documents, Schneider drove a vehicle westbound on Creighton Avenue when she tried to take a turn onto Bowser Avenue too fast.

The vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and then rolled over, coming to a rest in the middle of Bowser Avenue, court documents said. A 23-year-old woman in the passenger seat of the vehicle was partially ejected, rendered unconscious and suffered heavy bleeding to her head, according to court documents.

Schneider is accused of running away from the scene before emergency crews arrived. Fort Wayne Fire fighters used the “jaws of life” to get the woman in the passenger seat safely from the vehicle, court documents said.

A few days after the crash, Schneider admitted to detectives she was the driver in the crash and confessed to walking away because she was scared and confused, court documents said.

A warrant has been issued for Schneider’s arrest, according to court records.