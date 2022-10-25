FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman accused of driving five children while she had a blood-alcohol-content more than three times the legal limit is now facing felony neglect and operating while intoxicated charges.

Fort Wayne Police arrested 34-year-old Jennie Tankersley on Friday after officers were called to a traffic crash in the area of North Clinton Street and Meadows Park Way, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Upon arrival, officers found Tankersley had trouble keeping her balance while standing and walking and slurred her speech when she did not mumble, court documents said. A portable breath test showed her blood-alcohol-content at .28 percent – Indiana’s legal limit is .08 percent.

Jennie Tankersley

At the time of her arrest, Tankersley was driving five kids in her vehicle whose ages ranged from 3 months to 6 years old, court documents said. Two of the children were her own and the others were a friend’s court documents said. One of the children, a 1-year-old, suffered a laceration to his lower lip, according to court documents.

Witnesses at the scene said Tankersley’s vehicle was at a stop sign on Meadows Park Way when it then accelerated across North Clinton Street and hit another vehicle, court documents said.

Tankersley is facing five preliminary felony counts of neglect of a dependent, a felony count of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, two felony counts of operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license and disregarding a stop sign.

She was booked into Allen County Jail and has since been given monitored release, court records said.

Tankersley was previously convicted of a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in 2019 and received a suspended sentence, according to court records.