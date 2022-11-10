FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman accused of stabbing a female victim identified as her daughter multiple times during a domestic dispute could now face upwards of 3 to 16 years in prison, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Fort Wayne Police arrested 32-year-old India Gray on charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery after speaking with a stabbing victim and various witnesses this past Wednesday.

Dispatchers were called by the victim who said she had been stabbed by her mother.

A responding officer went to the home where the stabbing apparently took place and spoke with a woman identified as Gray, who said her daughter was not there. Eventually, investigators found the stabbing victim at a local hospital, court documents said.

The victim had stab wounds above her left elbow, below her left breast, on the upper back portion of her left tri-cep and below her left shoulder as well as her arm pit, according to court documents.

India Gray

At first, the victim tried to tell officers that her boyfriend stabbed her and even identified herself as Gray, though they had already spoken to the real India Gray, court documents said.

Other witnesses at the scene said Gray stabbed the victim, and even told investigators in court documents that Gray and the victim had gotten into an argument before Gray grabbed a knife and began stabbing at the victim.

Gray was booked into Allen County Jail but later released on her own recognizance.

She was also served a no contact order to stay away from the victim, according to court records.