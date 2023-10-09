FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Newly-released Allen Superior Court documents detail what led to a Fort Wayne woman allegedly shooting another woman she suspected her husband was having an affair with on Friday.

Paula West- also known as Paula Dickey- was arrested and charged with battery with a deadly weapon and robbery, both Level 5 felonies.

The 66-year-old West called 911 and said another woman had been shot, according to the initial release from FWPD. West told dispatchers the victim came to her house looking for her husband, and the victim tried to push her way in, West claimed. That’s when the gun went off and the woman was shot, West claimed according to FWPD.

The woman who was shot told police in court documents she had been having an affair with West’s husband. She said she was with him early Friday morning and had been dropped off at her house just after 5:15 a.m. As she was walking in her front door, she told police, West appeared and confronted her about the affair.

West’s husband spoke with police and told them he had picked up the woman, they drove around for a while, and he dropped her off at her house, court documents said. He told officers that as he was driving away, he thought he may have seen his wife’s car behind him.

The woman told officers West slapped and punched her several times, and as she fell to the ground, West continued to kick her in the face and head. West is accused of taking the woman’s cell phone that fell during the alleged attack and taking it to her car.

The woman said she followed West and got into her car to try to get her phone back, according to court documents. The two ended up driving around for a while looking for West’s husband, the woman told officers, and shortly before 7 a.m. they arrived at a house on Frosch Drive in southeast Fort Wayne.

The woman told police she went inside to use the bathroom and West tried to lock her in. Meanwhile, West was also calling her husband several times to convince him to come home, the woman said in court documents. The woman told officers she heard West tell her husband she would “shoot your [expletive]” if he didn’t come home.

West is then accused of pulling out a 9-millimeter handgun and battering the woman’s face and neck with the gun, causing her to fall again. That’s when West allegedly hit the woman in the back with the handgun and it went off, shooting the woman’s back, according to court documents.

The woman was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

West’s husband later told police he didn’t want to go home because his wife “was talking crazy”, according to court documents, but he eventually went home and saw the police cars.

A hearing for West is set for Thursday.