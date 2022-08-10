FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 33-year-old Fort Wayne man who went by “Vulture” on the street was sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison Wednesday for dealing methamphetamine and gun crimes, according to federal prosecutors.

Alfred Gomez – who told federal agents he was a Sur 13 gang member – received his sentence in U.S. District Court as part of a plea agreement where he admitted to distribution of methamphetamine, possessing a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Gomez sold methamphetamines and guns to a criminal informant multiple times between August 2018 and January 2019, according to federal prosecutors. The informant wore monitoring and recording equipment during each buy, U.S. District Court documents said.

During the course of the investigation, federal agents watched two known Sur 13 gang members, better known as Sureños – a loosely affiliated Mexican gang – keep company with Gomez. Gomez himself posted photos of he and the other two on social media displaying Sur 13 affiliation, according to court documents.

In a later interview with federal agents, Gomez said he was “jumped in” to the Sur 13 gang, which usually refers to a “procedure of fighting multiple gang members at once to earn standing in the gang,” court documents said.

He took the name “Vulture” from a senior Sur 13 gang member, he told federal agents.

Among the firearms Gomez sold were an AR-15 and a handgun. He had also previously been convicted of a felony count of possession of cocaine in Allen Superior Court, which made him barred from owning a firearm or ammunition.

U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady gave Gomez his sentence, which works out to a little more than 16 1/2 years in prison.