FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two women who overdosed on opiates while driving their kids home from a Fort Wayne TinCaps game this past May are facing felony charges of neglect of a dependent, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Fort Wayne Police officers and paramedics were called to the Napa Auto Parts at the corner of South Anthony Boulevard and Maumee Avenue at about 10:40 p.m. on May 20 in reference to two women on the pavement next to a car.

By the time officers arrived, 37-year-old Jennifer R. Deutsch, aka Jennifer McConnell, had stopped breathing completely. They also found 38-year-old Marquita L. Muff unconscious with small pupils and pale skin, court documents said.

Nearby, another woman stood with Deutsch’s 8-year-old child and Muff’s 12-year-old child. This woman told police she walked up to the car and found Deutsch’s child standing over her unconscious body, according to court documents.

Paramedics and officers began giving both women numerous doses of Narcan in hopes of reviving them. Deutsch awoke 13 minutes after being given doses into her nose and intravenously, court documents said, while Muff took about 25 minutes to regain consciousness.

Deutsch told police they were at that evening’s TinCaps game and were on their way home when they pulled into the auto parts store lot. Inside the car, officers found a loaded semiautomatic handgun in a purse in the backseat where the children had been sitting as well as a pipe with burnt residue, according to court documents.

It’s not clear in court documents exactly what opiate the women ingested.

Allen County Prosecutors formally charged both women Friday and issued warrants for their arrests on felony charges of neglect of a dependent. Deutsch is facing an additional misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.

As of Monday, neither had been booked into Allen County Lockup.