FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 17-year-old Fort Wayne boy is now charged as an adult in an August shooting that left a woman in life-threatening condition, according to Allen Superior Court documents.
Allen County prosecutors late last week formally charged Evion Scott with aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and using a firearm in the commission of an offense in connection with an Aug. 20 shooting in the 1500 block of East Lewis Street.
At about 1:30 a.m. that morning, shots were fired outside a home just south of Indiana Tech where a large amount of people had gathered, Fort Wayne Police said at the time. When officers and medics arrived, they found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Several witnesses left the scene before police arrived, and the woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Little else has been released about the shooting and Scott’s involvement. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.