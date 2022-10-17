FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 17-year-old Fort Wayne boy is now charged as an adult in an August shooting that left a woman in life-threatening condition, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County prosecutors late last week formally charged Evion Scott with aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and using a firearm in the commission of an offense in connection with an Aug. 20 shooting in the 1500 block of East Lewis Street.

Scene of an August shooting on East Lewis Street

At about 1:30 a.m. that morning, shots were fired outside a home just south of Indiana Tech where a large amount of people had gathered, Fort Wayne Police said at the time. When officers and medics arrived, they found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Several witnesses left the scene before police arrived, and the woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Little else has been released about the shooting and Scott’s involvement. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.