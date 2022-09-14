FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When she opened the door to her porch to walk to the grocery store with her 2-year-old son in tow, the man was right there waiting.

A stranger she had never seen before, the man began telling the woman she was beautiful and that he was looking for a wife.

He’s then accused of following her down the street while trying to take control of her son’s stroller multiple times along the way.

That’s according to Allen Superior Court documents that detail the arrest of 56-year-old Donald R. Treesh on preliminary counts of criminal confinement of someone younger than 14, kidnapping of someone younger than 14, confinement and intimidation.

Donald R. Treesh

Treesh is accused of following the woman and her son as she made her way to a south side grocery store this past Monday.

The woman told police she had never Treesh before, and that she had to pull the stroller away from him at least two times as he tried to grab hold of its handle as she made her way to the grocery store, court documents said.

Treesh also asked questions about her son, and became adamant that he was going to accompany her to the grocery store despite her telling him he needed to go on his way, she told detectives in court documents. She was frightened and unsure of what to do throughout the walk, the woman said in court documents.

When she made it to the grocery store, Treesh followed her inside. The woman went to the meat counter and asked for help, court documents said. An employee ushered the woman into a back room, but Treesh tried to block her from going into the area with her son’s stroller.

The woman was able to get around Treesh and another employee called police, court documents said.

Fort Wayne Police officers later found Treesh in the area of the woman’s home and took him into custody. According to court documents, Treesh asked an officer at that time, “Where’s the girl I was with?”

Treesh is being held at Allen County Jail on $22,500 bond.