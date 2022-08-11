FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They lured him into the crowded SUV under the guise they would be doing a drug deal.

A “quad” of cocaine for $550.

But once he handed over the drugs, the man began to get punched from all angles. He escaped the beatdown by jumping out of the SUV, and that’s when the gunfire erupted. Bullets pierced his legs and he was left in a near north side street with wounds so severe doctors would need to do reconstructive surgery on his bladder and legs.

That happened just before midnight Friday.

Now, police have a suspect in custody.

Fort Wayne Police on Wednesday arrested 18-year-old Kobe Lee Hicks on preliminary felony charges of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and aggravated battery in connection with the shooting, which put Delayis K. Martin in life-threatening condition.

Kobe Lee Hicks

Hicks is accused of being involved in the planned robbery of Martin, and then being the man who shot him as he tried to run away, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

Martin was found in the middle of the 500 block of Charlotte Avenue after police were called there to a possible shooting.

Investigators were able to look through Martin’s cell phone and reviewed messages between he and Hicks, court documents said. Detectives were able to see a drug deal had been set up between the two right before the shooting.

They were also able to review surveillance footage in the area and see a white or silver SUV in the area at the time of the shooting.

In an interview with detectives days later, Martin admitted that he was meeting with Hicks to sell him a “quad” of cocaine. Martin slid into the back of a silver or white SUV with Hicks sitting in the front passenger seat to make the deal.

Another man person sat next to Martin in the back seat. Martin told detectives he remembered another person behind him, court documents said.

He handed the drugs to Hicks, who acted like he was weighing the cocaine on a scale when others in the vehicle began to punch and hit him, Martin told investigators in court documents. He jumped out of the car and began running when he felt gunshots coming from the front passenger seat begin to hit him.

Detectives spoke with Hicks on Wednesday. He at first said he had not seen Martin for at least a week. He then changed his story, though, and admitted that he met with Martin where he and others planned to rob him.

“Kobe Hicks told me that this was not supposed to go down or happen like it did,” a detective wrote in court documents.

Hicks said he was looking at the cocaine Martin handed him on the scales when he hit Martin. He also claimed he thought Martin was going to go for a gun, court documents said.

“I shot him,” Hicks told the detective in court documents.

Hicks said he shot Martin possibly three times and that he destroyed the gun afterward. He also admitted the others in the vehicle, who were all teenagers, were in on the robbery plan but they did not plan on shooting Martin, court documents said.

Martin also suffered a broken arm from the shooting, along with his other injuries.

After the shooting, Hicks was dropped off at his home in Monroeville.

He’s now being held in Allen County Jail on $75,000 bond.

The robbery charge he’s facing carries 10 to 30 years in prison while the aggravated battery count ranges from 3 to 16 years, according to Indiana law.