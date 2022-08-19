WARNING: The following story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man and woman are facing felony neglect charges in connection to the death of their 15-day-old son, who died after sleeping in their bed with them, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County Prosecutors on Friday formally charged Zachary Shaw and Chloe Stoller, whose ages were not given, each with Level 3 felony counts of neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury in connection to the death of Casper Ash Cobain Shaw.

Fort Wayne Police and emergency responders were called to the couple’s home Oct. 27, 2021, where they found Casper Shaw cold to the touch and not breathing, according to court documents. Paramedics performed CPR on the boy before taking him to a local hospital.

Shaw and Stoller had called emergency dispatchers to the home upon waking up and finding their child not breathing.

The couple said they had been sleeping in their king-sized bed after being up all night with the boy. At some point, they said in court documents, they brought the boy into the bed with them and they were all three co-sleeping together.

A detective noted in court documents that both Stoller and Shaw were between 220 and 250 pounds in weight.

The couple told the detective the child was sleeping in between them, according to court documents. They said the blankets on the bed were pushed down so they would not cover their son, a detective noted in court documents.

At some point during the course of the early morning, the boy took two ounces of formula and then some breast milk as well as a change of diaper, according to court documents.

Both Shaw and Stoller admitted, though, they had some alcoholic drinks around 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. the night before. Initial responders texted a detective that they thought the couple smelled of alcohol when they tried to take care of the child, court documents said.

A portable breath test showed that Stoller had a blood-alcohol-content of .17 percent and that Shaw had a blood-alcohol-content of .13 percent, court documents said.

It is not clear how their son died, but a detective wrote in court documents the boy was rushed to the trauma room and was pronounced dead a short time after arriving.

Warrants for the arrests of both Shaw and Stoller have been issued.