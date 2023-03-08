FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Ossian woman is accused of being intoxicated in a crash that left another driver suffering from a severely broken leg and a child from bruises and scratches last year, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County prosecutors on Wednesday formally charged 39-year-old Layne N. Blinn with felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and criminal recklessness.

Blinn also suffered a compound fracture to her ankle and leg in the crash, court documents said.

According to court documents, Blinn is accused travelling south on Smith Road and disregarding a stop sign at Airport Expressway on March 12, 2022.

Her vehicle then collided with another vehicle at the intersection, court documents said. The crash sent the other vehicle into a ditch, court documents said, where the driver had to crawl out and call for help.

The driver of this vehicle suffered a fractured femur in multiple places, according to court documents. A child in the car suffered minor scratches and bruises, court documents said.

Blinn had two opened bottles of liquor in a brown leather bag on the front passenger floorboard, according to court documents. She was unable to take a chemical breath test due to her injuries and a blood-alcohol-level was not recorded in court documents.

A warrant has been issued for Blinn’s arrest.