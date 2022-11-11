FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man working as a bus driver for a local nursing home is now facing a felony charge after a rider suffered a broken vertebra during a ride this past January, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 67-year-old George E. Schankin, Jr., with a Level 5 felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury in connection to injuries a man in his care suffered, court documents said.

George Schankin, Jr.

Schankin, who according to court documents told investigators he had worked in emergency medical services in Pennsylvania for 30 years before coming to Fort Wayne, is accused of failing to strap in a wheel chair-bound man properly inside the bus who was a patient for Grey Stone Healt and Rehabilitation during a drive this past January.

During the drive, Schanking accelerated at a light and the man – who had an amputated foot – flipped back in his wheelchair and suffered a broken vertebra, court documents said.

A further investigation by investigators found that the man had not been properly strapped into his area of the bus, according to court documents.

When Schankin heard the man in the back flipped back in his wheelchair he stopped the bus into a nearby parking lot. However, according to court documents, he did not call any emergency crews.

“Schankin instead assisted (the victim) off the floor into the wheelchair, in violation of Grey Stone’s transfer policy,” an investigator wrote in court documents.

Schankin notified Grey Stone’s administrator and took the man to Dupont Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a broken vertebra, according to court documents. Schankin told investigators in court documents he did not call any medics and instead took the man to the hospital himself.

An investigation by the Office of the Indiana Attorney General found that Schankin did not follow proper protocols, according to court documents.

Schankin was booked into Allen County Jail this week after being served with a warrant for his arrest and released on bond.

He has been ordered to stay away from the man he’s accused of injuring and has a court hearing Jan. 9, according to court records.