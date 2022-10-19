WARNING: The following story contains graphic details and language not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Before he arrived at the downtown fire station looking for help, and before he died at a local hospital from a stab wound to his torso, 38-year-old Robert Lee Higginbotham III turned to a woman on the front porch of a southeast side home, lifted his shirt to show a blood and a gash and told her:

“My (expletive) stabbed me.”

That’s according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents detailing Higginbotham’s death and a preliminary murder charge against a woman accused of killing him.

Fort Wayne Police arrested 35-year-old Christina Habegger down the street from a home in the 1800 block of Kentucky Avenue on Tuesday, five days after Higginbotham showed up at the fire station on Lafayette Avenue suffering from a stab wound.

Higginbotham died at a hospital later and his death was ruled a homicide by the Allen County Coroner.

Detectives and investigators used witnesses who were at the home where Higginbotham was stabbed on Oct. 13 and surveillance video from nearby Bunche Elementary to zero in on Habegger as a suspect, court documents said.

Christina Habegger was charged in the fatal stabbing of a Fort Wayne man. (Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

According to one witness at the home where Higginbotham was stabbed, she was on the phone when she heard him yelling. She came downstairs onto the front porch and saw as he took off his shirt and showed his stab wound.

The witness told police she believed Higginbotham was referencing Habegger as the one who stabbed him since they were in a relationship, according to court documents.

The witness drove Higginbotham downtown looking for a hospital, court documents said. While driving, she spoke via phone with Higginbotham’s brother, who was trying to locate him. Eventually, the witness met Higginbotham’s brother, and his brother then took Higginbotham in a vehicle to the fire station.

After her arrest, Habegger declined to be interviewed by detectives without an attorney. Investigators noticed, though, she had a wound on her middle finger that appeared to be recently inflicted and was bleeding, according to court documents.

Several of her fingernails were also completely broken off, according to court documents, and while detectives executed a search warrant to collect evidence off of Habegger’s hands she spontaneously said she cut her hand slicing potatoes.

A search warrant at the home where Higginbotham was stabbed turned up kitchen knives in various places, several first aid items that had been used as if someone had recently been treated for a wound as well as bloodied wrappings and towels.

“It should be noted there was no evidence found that would indicate anyone, inside the home, had peeled/sliced potatoes recently,” and investigator wrote in court documents.

Video obtained from Bunche Elementary showed Higginbotham arrive at the home where he was stabbed and go inside the home. Later, an SUV known to be driven by Habegger also arrives at the home.

At some point, Higginbotham is seen near the rear of the SUV as the driver’s side door is closing. Higginbotham then staggers towards the front door, as if he was injured.

Video shows Higginbotham walk into the home, then come outside and take off his shirt.

More video from a nearby alley showed Habegger’s SUV leave the scene.

Habegger is being held in Allen County Jail without bond.