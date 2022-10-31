FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is now accused of a killing that apparently stemmed from a fight between people during an after-hours party on the southeast side that led to gunfire.

Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 29-year-old Isaac Dewayne Martin, Jr., with felony counts of murder, criminal recklessness and using a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Martin is accused of shooting multiple times and killing 27-year-old Dequavius Devonte Tyler just after 5:15 a.m. on June 12 outside a home on Oliver Street, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Another man also shot at the same time suffered life-threatening injuries but survived, court documents said.

Isaac Dewayne Martin, Jr.

Prosecutors also formally charged a woman with felony counts of assisting a criminal and false informing, accusing her of helping Martin hide the gun used in the shooting, court documents said.

Investigators used witnesses, recorded phone calls from Allen County Jail as well as video surveillance in the area of the shooting to piece together what happened, according to court documents.

Officers were initially called to the 5000 block of Mount Vernon Drive after shots were fired, according to court documents.

One officer already in the area spotted a black SUV try to leave the area at a high rate of speed and then lead police on a chase when the driver, later identified as Martin, refused to stop, according to court documents.

Martin ran from police on foot and was eventually arrested for resisting law enforcement after being found hiding underneath another vehicle in the area, court documents said. Five feet away from him, police found a box of 9-milimeter caliber Sig Sauer tucked behind a wheel of the truck Martin was hiding under, according to court documents.

Investigators talked to witnesses at the scene of the shooting, who said in court documents a fist fight broke out to between Dequavius Tyler and another man during a party outside a home in Oliver Street. At some point, witnesses said, a man identified as Martin began firing a gun.

Tyler was killed and a man who had been trying to break up the fight suffered severe injuries, court documents said.

Later, while Martin was in Allen County Jail on the resisting law enforcement charge, investigators recorded phone calls between he and 33-year-old Teara Harris, court documents said.

During those calls, Martin is accused of giving Harris instructions on where to find the weapon in the shooting, according to court documents.

Martin is accused of telling Harris to go in between some houses on Rudisill Boulevard, near where he was pulled over, and she would find the weapon in some bushes, court documents said.

Harris admitted to police that she set up three-way calls with herself, Martin and another person to facilitate finding the gun, according to court documents.

In an interview with detectives, Harris said she met with a man not identified in court documents in the area where the gun was found. She said this man gave her a gun wrapped in a T-shirt and she took the gun to her cousin, who is also unidentified in court documents.

Teara Harris

Harris is then accused of pinpointing to investigators the home where the gun would be found, information which they used to obtain a search warrant in an attempt to recover the gun.

A search of that home turned up nothing, according to court documents.

Detectives then spoke with the man who supposedly first gave Harris the gun. This witness said during an interview that Harris had asked him to meet her in the area where Martin had been arrested for fleeing police shortly after the Oliver Street shooting.

He told police the gun was found in some bushes there by Martin’s cousin, and that the gun was empty without a clip. The witness told police Martin’s cousin met with Harris and gave her the gun, according to court documents.

The witness had never given Harris the gun wrapped in a T-shirt like she claimed in her interview, the man told police.

Investigators eventually located the gun, and a laboratory test confirmed that shell casings found near the shooting were fired from the gun, court documents said.

Martin is currently being held in Allen County Jail after being sentenced to six months behind bars for his sentence on resisting law enforcement. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, which he’ll likely be served while behind bars.

A warrant has been issued for Harris’s arrest as well, though it’s not clear whether she has been booked into Allen County Jail as of yet.