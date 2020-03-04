Court docs: mother of toddler killed in crash was driving at 92 mph, warrant issued for her arrest

ALLEN CO., (WANE) Months after a toddler is killed in a crash, prosecutors charged the mother with her death. Tamara Holley, 23, is facing charges of reckless homicide and three counts of neglect of a dependent.

Holley was driving a black Oldsmobile Alero with her two kids in the car at the time. Holley was traveling east on Campbell road back in April 2019. As the car approached Rupert Road, she lost control and went off the north side of the road, hitting a utility pole. Deputies said the car was nearly split in half by the impact.

Court documents show Holley was going at 92 mph three seconds prior to the airbags going off. Campbell Road has a 55 mph speed limit.

Three-year-old Jamara Holley died in the crash. The Allen County Coroner’s office says she died of blunt force injury. Tamara and her one-year-old boy were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

In an interview in May, Tamara said she was taking her two children to the babysitters near the crash site. She remembers swerving to miss a while colored car. Holley also said she usually drive “more” than the speed limit. She then said “I just can’t believe I was going that fast”.

A warrant was issued for her arrest on Wednesday, March 4.