Court docs: member of the FWPD strangles wife

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A member of the Police Department is set to appear in court Thursday on charges of strangulation and domestic battery.

Officers arrested Boyce J. Ballinger, 48, after an incident on Saturday, October 17 that allegedly started at a gathering with neighbors.

The Probable Cause Affidavit shows Ballinger’s wife addressed him after arriving home about the amount he had been drinking. She said Ballinger got angry with her and then charged at her. Ballinger then put both hands around her neck and pushed her into a wall near the stairs. The wife said this was only for a couple of seconds. Once Ballinger took his hands off of her, she then ran upstairs into the bedroom and locked the door.

Ballinger then followed his wife and proceeded to bang on the door. She said it was, “like he was breaking the door”. Shortly after that, he stopped hitting the door. Ballinger’s wife then texted another member of the Fort Wayne Police Department about what happened. Police arrived at the home and talked with both Ballinger and his wife. Court documents show she had complaints of neck pain along with redness and abrasions to her neck.

Back in 2016, Ballinger was put in a medically induced coma after Justin D. Pease, 32, pushed him and two other officers through a home during a separate police investigation. Pease was sentenced to 26 years in prison and four years of probation.

WANE 15 is working to confirm Ballinger’s role with the department and if he’s still employed with FWPD.