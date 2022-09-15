FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of breaking through the wall of a storage unit this past weekend to steal a gun safe full of firearms, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

He’s now also facing sexual misconduct charges stemming from an investigation initiated in 2020, court records said.

Joe Gil, Jr.

Fort Wayne Police arrested 27-year-old Joe J. Gil, Jr., after he tried to flee officers on foot after being confronted earlier this week.

According to court documents, Gil used a code that did not belong to him to enter a storage facility this past Sunday. He then broke through a wall in a unit to get to the adjoining unit, police said in court documents.

Gil is accused of stealing a safe the contained five shotguns, three .22-calibre rifles, one Colt handgun and ammunition.

Video surveillance showed Gil loading the safe into a car, according to court documents.

Officers confronted Gil who was with his sister at a trailer park Wednesday. Gil hugged his sister and then fled officers, who caught Gil as he tried to run up a handicap ramp, court documents said.

While being held in Allen County Jail, Allen County Prosecutors on Thursday formally charged Gil with two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Details on that case have not been released, but according to court records investigators began looking into Gil on those charges in the summer of 2020.